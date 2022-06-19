Trump warns of World War III --Washington's handling of the Ukraine conflict could lead to a global conflict, the former US president has said | 18 June 2022 | The lavish military aid provided to Kiev by Washington could result in the conflict in Ukraine turning into World War III, former US President Donald Trump has warned. "We have a war in Ukraine...and perhaps it's going to lead to World War III because of the way we're handling it," Trump warned in a speech at a religious conservative conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. "We just gave $40 billion on top of another $16 billion. So, we're in for $56 billion," he said regarding the aid packages the Biden administration has already approved for Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia... Trump once again blamed the conflict on Joe Biden, who replaced him was installed in the White House, insisting "if I were president, that would never have happened... If the election weren't rigged and stolen, we wouldn't have had any problems with Ukraine being attacked viciously," he said.