Trump: Why Release Picture of Secret Documents? | 31 Aug 2022 | Former President Donald Trump suggested FBI agents were reckless with classified documents during the raid at Mar-a-Lago "perhaps pretending it was me who did it." Trump's latest comments about the FBI search at his Florida home were posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social. "Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see," Trump said."Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!" The Justice Department in court papers Tuesday said it had evidence that classified documents were deliberately concealed from the FBI when it tried to retrieve them from Trump's Florida home. The DOJ released a photograph of some of the records found inside Trump's home. The Daily Mail reported that the bombshell photo showed papers -- many marked "top secret" -- on the carpet of the Florida mansion during the Aug. 8 search.