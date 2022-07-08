Trump wins CPAC straw poll with more than two-thirds of the vote | 6 Aug 2022 | Former President Trump won a comfortable majority of the vote in the Conservative Political Action Conference's (CPAC) straw poll, maintaining his position as the favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Organizers announced at CPAC's convention in Texas that Trump won 69 percent of the vote, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) with 24 percent. Trump expanded his lead from the last CPAC straw poll in February, when he received the support of 59 percent of voting attendees to DeSantis's 28 percent.