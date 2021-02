Trump wins CPAC straw poll by wide margin --Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in second place | 28 Feb 2021 | Former President Donald Trump, in results announced Sunday, won the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll with 55% of attendees saying they'd vote for him if the 2024 GOP primary were today. Trump got 55% of the vote in the poll in which he was included, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in second place at 21%.