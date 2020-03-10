Trump's doctor says president 'doing very well' amid COVID-19 treatment | 02 Ocr 2020 | President Trump has tweeted from the hospital that things are "going well." "Going well, I think!" he tweeted just after 11:30 p.m. "Thank you to all. LOVE!!!" Meanwhile, his doctor said Trump has completed his first dose of remdesivir therapy, and is "resting comfortably." The promising anti-viral therapy is still undergoing clinical trials and has so far has shown success in reducing deaths in severely ill coronavirus patients; its value in treating less-severe cases is still being studied. "This evening I am happy to report that the president is doing very well," said the doctor, Navy Commander Sean P. Conley.