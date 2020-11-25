Trump's election lawsuit leads to 3rd Circuit grant for expedited review --Campaign has just hours to file a brief in the case following the court's decision | 24 Nov 2020 | The Third Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump campaign's request for an expedited review of a lower court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit over voting in Pennsylvania Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis tweeted the news with an image of the court record Monday morning. The appeal comes after U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann in Pennsylvania threw out the campaign's lawsuit, which sought an injunction that would stop the certification of the election in Pennsylvania. Most counties in the state are expected to certify their results on Monday. The Trump campaign argued that the Constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law was violated by the state when counties took different measures to inform voters of technical issues that arose with the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots.