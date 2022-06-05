Trump's lawsuit over Twitter ban dismissed by federal judge | 6 May 2022 | A federal judge in San Francisco has dismissed a lawsuit from former President Trump against Twitter, challenging the social media company for banning himself and others from the platform. U.S. District Court Judge James Donato granted Twitter's motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Friday. Danto is allowing lawyers for Trump to file an amended complaint that is "consistent with this order" by May 27, and added that it cannot contain any new claims or defendants without prior permission from the court. The lawsuit alleged that Twitter violated the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, claimed that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is unconstitutional, and also alleged that Twitter used "deceptive and misleading practices" that are in violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.