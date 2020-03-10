Trump's medical team says he is doing 'very well'; official warns next 48 hours are 'critical' --Trump was moved to Walter Reed on Friday | 03 Oct 2020 | President Trump is "doing very well" and has no difficulty breathing, his medical team said Saturday -- although a senior administration official warned that the next 48 hours will be "critical." White House physician Dr. Sean Conley and other members of the medical team briefed reporters on Trump's condition. Conley said they were "extremely happy with the progress" Trump is making. "This morning, the president is doing very well," he said. However, a senior administration official told Fox News that on Friday morning, Trump was showing troubling signs of a possible progression from mild to more severe form of the disease. The official said that medical professionals moved quickly and decided to transfer the President to Walter Reed out of an abundance of caution over what was seen as a very concerning trajectory of disease progression.