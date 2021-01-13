Trump's Snapchat account to be permanently banned | 13 Jan 2021 | Snapchat plans to permanently ban President Trump's account from the social media platform once President-elect [sic] Joe Biden takes office later this month, a Snapchat spokesperson confirmed to The Hill. Axios first reported the decision Wednesday. A spokesperson for the platform told The Hill in an emailed statement that, following the platform's announcement last week of an indefinite suspension on Trump's account in the aftermath of the pro-Trump violent siege on the Capitol, Snapchat has "been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community."