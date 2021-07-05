'Truth over Fear' COVID summit rescheduled after Big Tech censorship --The Truth over Fear Summit is now rescheduled to take place May 7–9, highlighting the truth about COVID-19, the Great Reset, and the experimental vaccines. | 06 May 2021 | After Big Tech suddenly pulled the plug during the live conference last week, the Truth over Fear Summit is now rescheduled to take place May 7-9, highlighting the truth about COVID-19, the Great Reset, and the experimental vaccines. The conference, organized by Patrick Coffin of Restore the Culture, was originally set to take place from April 30 through May 2. However, during a live presentation by Minnesota politician Scott Jensen, who was outlining the underhand financial incentives which hospitals are presented with in listing someone as having COVID-19, the website went down. The nearly 50,000 registered viewers were left with blank screens and an error message. The site hosting platform, Kartra, which Coffin was using to host the event, reneged on the contract and left both viewers and organizers with broken internet links instead of talks.