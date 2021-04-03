Tsunami warning issued for Hawaii after 8.1 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand | 04 March 2021 | A tsunami warning was issued for Hawaii and surrounding areas Thursday in the hours after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeast coast of New Zealand. The watch from the National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning System was ordered for Hawaii at 12:24 p.m. PT, or 3:24 p.m. ET. The alert said that the waves could hit Hawaii later in the afternoon, with the weather center adding that it was continuing to investigate a potential tsunami threat.