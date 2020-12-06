Tucker Carlson: advertisers desert Fox News host after he attacks protesters | 12 June 2020 | A series of major US corporations, including T-Mobile and Disney, have said they will no longer advertise on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, after Carlson was accused of racism for attacking anti-racism protesters. In the last 48 hours companies -- including T-Mobile, Disney, Papa John's, and the office furniture company Vari -- have said they will no longer advertise on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Media Matters reported, leaving Carlson with a dwindling list of sponsors. The exodus began after Carlson...suggested the protests inspired by the death of George Floyd were not about race. "This may be a lot of things, this moment we're living through, but it is definitely not about black lives. Remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will," he told his viewers. [And there is the incontrovertible proof that corporate socialism exists. The race issue is being used by corporations as a cover to force upon us 'socialism with Chinese characteristics.']