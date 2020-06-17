Tucker Carlson bashes Google for action against The Federalist, calls Big Tech 'chief threat to our liberties' | 16 June 2020 | Tucker Carlson blasted Google Tuesday night after NBC News published an article in which a reporter apparently lobbied the search giant to remove two conservative news sites, including the Federalist, from its ad platform over what was deemed offensive coverage of the George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter movement. "Most media companies are dependent on Google, who will control 70 percent of all online advertising," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host said. "So if you're in the news business, you obey Google. When Google tells you to do something, you do it. You have no choice." ...The host called on Congress to repeal Section 230, saying "if Google will not extend [its] protections to others, Google should not enjoy those protections itself. It's been clear for a very long time that the Big Tech monopolies have now surpassed the federal government as the chief threat to our liberties," Carlson said. "Google is acting directly to shape what people can say and what they're allowed to speak. It's a direct effort to stifle free speech."