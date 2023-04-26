Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox News departure with Twitter video: 'See you soon' --The video runs a little over two minutes and was seen by 1.7 million people within the hour after it was posted | 26 April 2023 | Tucker Carlson emerged on social media Wednesday night with a video on Twitter, finally breaking his silence days after his abrupt departure from Fox News was announced Monday. In his signature delivery, and seated in what seemed like a professional studio, Carlson criticized both political parties and lamented that the "big topics get virtually no discussion." "Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it," Carlson says. "Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one party state. That's a depressing realization, but it's not permanent. Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left, but there are some," Carlson said near the end, before signing off with "see you soon."