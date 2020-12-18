Tucker Carlson doubles down on mocking illiterate Jill Biden | 18 Dec 2020 | Fox News host Tucker Carlson doubled down on mocking Jill Biden on his Wednesday show, labeling her as "illiterate" and blasting her [so-called] doctoral dissertation. On his Wednesday show, Carlson continued his criticism against Biden and her doctoral degree in education, piling on earlier attacks after The Wall Street Journal published an op-ed last week encouraging her not to use the "Dr." title as a non-medical doctor. On air, Carlson took to criticizing Biden's doctoral dissertation [sic], which she earned [sic] from the University of Delaware in 2007, calling it "our national shame." "Dr. Jill needs reading glasses," he said. "Either that or she's borderline illiterate. There are typos everywhere including in the first graph of the introduction. Dr. Jill can't write. She can't really think clearly either." "The whole thing is just incredibly embarrassing and not simply to poor illiterate Jill Biden but to the college that considered this crap scholarship, embarrassing in fact to our entire system of higher education, to the nation itself," Carlson added.