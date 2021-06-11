Tucker Carlson Hits Lindsey Graham for Demanding Murder of Jan. 6 Protesters | 2 Nov 2021 | Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham for reportedly telling Capitol Police to shoot January 6th protesters. "On January 6, Lindsey Graham was running around the Capitol, ordering the Capitol Police to murder the protesters," Carlson said. He was talking about comments the republican lawmaker reportedly made during the riot that were published in the Washington Post over the weekend, per Newsweek. "What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You've got guns. Use them. We give you guns for a reason. Use them," Graham was quoted saying.