Tucker Carlson to interview Hunter Biden's business partner Tony Bobulinski to discuss new allegations | 26 Oct 2020 | Tucker Carlson of Fox News will interview Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski on Tuesday in his first TV appearance since his recent allegations about dealings with the Democratic nominee's son. "Bobulinski will discuss new allegations regarding his relationships with both Hunter and the former Vice President," Fox said in a press release Monday. Bobulinski has claimed that Joe Biden was lying when he said he never discussed business dealings with his son. The former naval officer also said last week that he turned over documents and phones to the FBI and the Senate Homeland Security Committee.