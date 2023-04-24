Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox News, Effective Immediately | 24 April 2023 | Fox News on Monday confirmed that it "parted ways" with popular primetime host Tucker Carlson, offering no explanation why. "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," said a news release from the news channel. The release said that his departure from the network is effective immediately. Carlson's last show was on Friday, April 21. It means that Carlson will not have the opportunity to host a final Fox News show and bid his viewers farewell. In Carlson's place, Fox News Tonight, will air starting at 8 p.m., a time slot that Carlson has held since April 2017. That will be "an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named," said Fox's news release. [Don't bother. No one will be tuning in to watch Paul Ryan's cesspool of big pharma shills and neocons. CLG News Founder Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D., was one of Tucker's last guests. Michael appreared on Tucker Carlson Originals in a segment called "Let Them Eat Bugs."]