Tucker Carlson slams Zelensky for 'demanding' money --The Fox News host earlier argued that intervening in the Ukraine conflict is not in U.S. interest | 27 Nov 2022 | Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is a "corrupt strongman" who "demands" money from the U.S. taxpayer, Fox News host Tucker Carlson declared on Thursday. Carlson is a prominent critic of Zelensky, whom he already accused of attempting to drag the U.S. into a "third world war." The nation has allocated a total of $68 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine this year and the White House asked Congress last week to approve another $37 billion before Republicans retake control of the House of Representatives in January. This combined expenditure is "double what we spent every year in Afghanistan," Carlson exclaimed on Thursday, adding that Zelensky "doesn't just ask the US Congress for money, he demands it." "Who is that guy?" he asked. "He's some corrupt Ukrainian strongman. Where does he get that attitude?"