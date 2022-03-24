Tucker Carlson Tweet on Babylon Bee Suspension Over Rachel Levine Tweet Also Removed By Twitter | 23 March 2022 | Satirical site The Babylon Bee was suspended from Twitter over the weekend over a tweet which they have refused to voluntarily delete. Fox News host Tucker Carlson tweeted about the suspension, and that tweet has now been removed by Twitter because it also "violated the Twitter Rules," according to the site. The Babylon Bee tweet was an image with a link to the site naming Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, their "Man of the Year," in an article that says in part, "self-identification has no bearing on the truth." Levine is a transgender woman.