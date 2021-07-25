Tucker Carlson's 'unmasking' claim confirmed by NSA investigators - report | 24 July 2021 | The National Security Agency has quietly admitted that the identity of Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson was "unmasked" and leaked as he alleged earlier this month, according to a report. "For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading," a Fox News spokesperson told The Record, a cybersecurity news site. Two sources told The Record Friday that, according to an internal NSA investigation, Carlson's name was revealed after it was mentioned in "communications between two parties" that were under surveillance.