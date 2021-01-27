Tulsi Gabbard Calls Adam Schiff, John Brennan 'Domestic Enemies' | 27 Jan 2021 | Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), conservatives' favorite Democrat these days, joined her colleagues in condemning the mob that descended on the Capitol on January 6, disrupting the electoral college certification and resulting the deaths of five people. She called them "domestic enemies." But Rep. Gabbard said another group of individuals deserves that title too, and should be considered even more dangerous because they have more power. Namely, the John Brennans, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech. "But let us be clear, the John Brennan's, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally-protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style 'surveillance' are also domestic enemies--and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob which stormed the Capitol," she claimed.