Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat, signs on as a contributor to Fox News | 14 Nov 2022 | One month after leaving the Democratic Party, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is joining Fox News as a paid contributor. A representative for the conservative-leaning cable channel confirmed Gabbard signed a deal Monday and will start appearing on its programs next week. Gabbard, 41, pursued the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. But she has been distancing herself from the party ever since and has appeared as a frequent guest on Fox News, including its most-watched shows, The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight... Gabbard has said Russia had "legitimate security concerns" regarding Ukraine becoming a member of NATO.