Tulsi Gabbard to Stump for GOP Candidate a Day After Leaving Democratic Party | 12 Oct 2022 | Former 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party this week, will campaign for a Republican Senate candidate ahead of the 2022 midterms. Retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, who won the Republican primary and is campaigning against Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Gabbard will be stumping for him. "We don't agree on every issue, but I am honored to have the support of Tulsi Gabbard who shares my view that the status quo is broken, and we need a change of direction," Bolduc said in a statement. "Tulsi is a fellow change agent and independent-minded outsider willing to speak truth to power." Bolduc, notably, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump earlier this year.