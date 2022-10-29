Tulsi Gabbard: Utahns Need to Reelect Mike Lee to 'Push the Brakes' on Democratic 'Warmongers' Pushing America Toward Nuclear War

Tulsi Gabbard: Utahns Need to Reelect Mike Lee to 'Push the Brakes' on Democrat 'Warmongers' Pushing America Toward Nuclear War | 28 Oct 2022 | Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said during a campaign event that Utahns need to reelect Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) to stop Democratic "warmongers" from pushing America closer to nuclear war with Russia. Gabbard -- who recently left the Democratic Party because of its "cowardly wokeness" and "stoking anti-white racism" -- appeared at a packed gymnasium with Lee at the American Preparatory Academy in Draper, Utah. The former Hawaii congresswoman, who served as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, called Democrats "warmongers" who are "subservient to the military industrial complex" and are continuing to push the country toward nuclear war.