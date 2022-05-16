Turkey opposes Finland and Sweden's NATO bids - Erdogan | 16 May 2022 | Turkey will not say "yes" to Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bids, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that any attempts to persuade Ankara to change its position would be fruitless. Both governments officially announced their intention to join the US-led military bloc this weekend. Turkey had previously warned that it might oppose the move, with Erdogan calling the two Nordic countries "guesthouses for terrorist organizations." He was referring to the separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Revolutionary People's Liberation Front (DHKP/C), which have been outlawed by Ankara.