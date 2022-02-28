Turkey restricts Russian Navy access | 27 Sept 2022 | Turkey is set to restrict the access of Russian warships to the Black Sea over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, its Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday. "It is not a couple of air strikes now, the situation in Ukraine is officially a war... We will implement the Montreux Convention," the official told CNN Turk in a live interview. Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, which regulates the Black Sea straits, Turkey is able to close the straits for military vessels of any nations at a formal state of war, as well as when it feels itself threatened with an imminent war. The country cannot shut down the straits completely, however, unless it is itself in a state of war. Ankara will still allow military vessels returning to their home ports to pass through the straits, Cavusoglu noted.