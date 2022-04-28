Turkish National With Terror Ties Deported After Crossing U.S. Border Illegally | 28 April 2022 | A Turkish national with ties to terrorism was deported from the United States last week, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The man, Volkan Gogebakan, 31, was turned over to Turkish officials at Istanbul airport on April 22, ICE stated. He had crossed the border illegally near El Paso, Texas, on Sept. 23, 2021, and was apprehended the same day, officials said. Gogebakan was subsequently convicted of unlawful entry and transferred to ICE. ICE said the man is "suspected of providing support to terrorist organizations," but didn't elaborate.