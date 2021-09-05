Turn Over Routers or Face Subpoenas, Arizona Lawmakers Tell Maricopa County | 8 May 2021 | Legislators in Arizona and officials in the state's largest county clashed anew this week over election audit subpoenas, with county officials refusing to hand over routers and claiming they do not have passwords to access administrative control functions of election machines. Arizona's Senate told Maricopa County on Friday that it would issue subpoenas for live testimony from the county's Board of Supervisors unless it received the materials that are being withheld. "We've been asked to relay that the Senate views the County's explanations on the router and passwords issues as inadequate and potentially incorrect," a lawyer for the Senate said in an email to county officials.