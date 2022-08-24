Twice-vaccinated, double-boosted Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 once again in rebound case | 24 Aug 2022 | [Twice-vaccinated and double-boosted] Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 once again in a rebound case, the White House announced Wednesday. Mrs. Biden had tested negative for three consecutive days on Tuesday, but tested positive once again on Wednesday. Biden's rebound case comes weeks after Joe Biden himself had the same turn of events. Both Bidens experienced minor-to-moderate symptoms during their first infections. Doctors treated the virus with Paxlovid in both cases.