Twitter accepts Musk's $44 billion deal --Musk, a self-described "free-speech absolutist", says Twitter plays favorites | 25 April 2022 | Twitter's board has accepted Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $54.20 per share offer to take the social media giant private. Under the terms of the agreement, Twitter stockholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter common stock that they own upon closing of the proposed transaction. The purchase price represents a 38% premium to Twitter's closing stock price on April 1, 2022, the last trading day before Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in the company.