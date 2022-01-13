Twitter Allows Iran's Animated Video Depicting Trump Assassination | 13 Jan 2022 | Iran officials have not been banned by Twitter for making calls to assassinate former President Donald Trump, and now Iran has released a video showing Trump being killed by a drone as he plays golf in Mar-a-Lago. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's website has published a video vowing revenge against Trump for the killing of QUDs Force Cmdr. Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, according to the Sun. "Outrageous. There must be a swift and strong reaction from @jakejsullivan and @JoeBiden," Grenell tweeted. "And why is @Twitter allowing this guy to use their platform?" The call for violence on Twitter has Republicans denouncing a double standard that permits violence against conservatives and Twitter censorship over Jan. 6 - blocking the U.S. president's account on its platform, while protecting accounts of terrorists and enemies of the United States. "So, the leftist oligarchs at Twitter will allow the [guard corps] to tweet death threats at President Trump but will deplatform him for calling for a peaceful protest?" Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., of the House Foreign Affairs Committee told The Washington Free Beacon. "Last I checked, making death threats is inciting violence."