Twitter allows 'Uncle Tim' to trend for hours after Sen. Tim Scott's rebuttal, and then took action | 29 April 2021 | [The 'woke' Nazis running] Twitter allowed a racial slur about Sen. Tim Scott, the only black Republican senator, to trend on its site for 12 hours as he was attacked as an "Uncle Tim" for saying "America is not a racist country" in his rebuttal to Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress. The term began to trend on Twitter late Wednesday evening after Scott noted in his speech that he has been the subject of derogatory comments about his race because of his political views. It wasn't until 10 o'clock Thursday morning that the social media giant stopped the attacks from appearing in its Trends.