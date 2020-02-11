Twitter announces outlets that can call election results | 02 Nov 2020 | Twitter revealed more details on how it'll be combating fomenting misinformation on Election Day. On Monday, the social media giant announced seven news outlets it'll lean on to make proclamations of election outcomes. The list includes ABC News, Associated Press, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and NBC News. Twitter will wait for two of those seven outlets to call a race before it allows posts definitively declaring a winner. Twitter said it will label tweets prematurely declaring a winner. If users attempt to share a tweet that prematurely calls a race, they will receive a notification that reads, "Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted," with a link to "find out more." They also may see a warning that says, "Official sources called this election differently."