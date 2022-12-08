Twitter Announces Plan to 'Protect' November Midterm Elections | 11 Aug 2022 | Far-left Twitter has declared it will "protect" the midterm elections with a range of policies designed to suppress what the company considers "misinformation," and deliver Twitter-curated news to users. 2020 was the first American election in which Big Tech companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Google had "election integrity" policies -- and they resulted in one of the most consequential stories of that cycle, the New York Post's reporting on Hunter Biden's corrupt business dealings, being suppressed just weeks before the election. Twitter was one of the companies that suppressed that story in the name of fighting "misinformation" -- now it plans to activate similar policies ahead of the midterms.