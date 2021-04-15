Twitter bans James O'Keefe after major CNN bias exposé | 15 April 2021 | Following a string of undercover exposés into how CNN injects bias into narratives, Twitter has suspended Project Veritas's founder, James O'Keefe. Project Veritas has, for several years, been releasing exclusive undercover video footage that exposes the biases of TV networks, the media, and Big Tech. The Project Veritas account had already been suspended by Twitter earlier this year for a video confronting Facebook's Vice President of Integrity about political bias in which the platform had been partaking. While Project Veritas had already been banned, the account of O'Keefe was still available on the platform until today, the same day an explosive exposé on CNN continued to trend on Twitter.