Twitter Bans Mathematician After Explosive Testimony at Arizona Hearing --Bobby Piton's account gets blocked during hearing | 01 Dec 2020 | Bobby Piton, the mathematician and investment advisor representative of Total Clarity Wealth Management, was blocked by Twitter while giving witness testimony during the Arizona hearing yesterday. Piton, who testified at the Arizona voter fraud hearing, said after analyzing the data, he believes this is the "biggest fraud in the history of our constitutional republic is taking place right before our eyes." Piton's account was suspended during his testimony, while the hearing was still ongoing.Piton said he would "rather resign" if he was in charge of certifying Arizona's election results.