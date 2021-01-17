Twitter bans Trump, but left-wing activist charged in Capitol riot still active on platform --He reportedly told Capitol rioters, 'You guys are f------ savage. Let's go!' | 17 Jan 2021 | A left-wing activist charged for his alleged participation in the Capitol Hill riot maintains control of his Twitter and YouTube accounts, Fox News has learned. John Sullivan, 26, recorded an up-close video of a woman's fatal shooting during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege and can allegedly be heard egging on protesters in a video he shared on his YouTube and Twitter accounts under the pseudonym Jayden X. Sullivan is accused of taking part and encouraging rioters as they swept through the building. He allegedly wore a gas mask and had a knife at the time of the siege, court papers show. He can be heard telling rioters that "We got to get this s--- burned," and "it's our house m------------," according to an affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Matthew Foulger.