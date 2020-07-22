Twitter Blacklists 7,000 'QAnon' Accounts, Limits 150,000 Others | 22 July 2020 | In a sweeping move across the platform, Twitter has banned 7,000 accounts related to the "QAnon" movement and limited another 150,000. NBC News reports that Twitter announced this week that it had taken action across its platform to limit the reach of the QAnon movement, banning 7,000 QAnon-related accounts and limiting a further 150,000... Twitter will stop recommending accounts and content related to the QAnon theory and will be taking steps to limit the circulation of content related to the theory in places such as trends and search. Approximately 150,000 accounts will be affected by this limiting of content according to a Twitter spokesperson.