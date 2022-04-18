Twitter Board Not Representing Shareholders - Elon Musk | 18 April 2022 | Elon Musk said Saturday that the Twitter Inc. board of directors is not representing the interest of its shareholders. "Wow, with Jack departing, the Twitter board collectively owns almost no shares! Objectively, their economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders," he replied to a post showing a chart of the ownership percentages of Twitter board members. The chart shows most members of the board own less than 0.005 percent of the company's shares. Based on Twitter's latest filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the 14 executive officers and directors own 2.7 percent of the company’s share.