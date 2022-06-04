Twitter Censors Defy Elon Musk: No Plans to Restore Trump, Other Conservatives to Platform | 6 April 2022 | Despite alleged free speech advocate Elon Musk's purchase of a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, the company reportedly has no plans to reinstate the accounts of former President Donald Trump and the many other conservatives blacklisted by the censor-happy platform. The company defied Musk in a statement, saying: "Policy decisions are not determined by the board or shareholders, and we have no plans to reverse any policy decisions." The Mercury News reports that following the recent news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, many hoped that the development might result in the return of former President Donald Trump to the platform. But Twitter has quickly put those hopes to rest, stating that the former president would remain permanently banned across the platform.