Twitter Censors Florida's Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo for Recommending Young Males Refrain from Receiving COVID Vaccine | 9 Oct 2022 | Florida Surgeon General released a shocking report on Friday. According to Dr. Joseph Ladapo, there was an 84% increase in the incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. Dr. Ladapo recommended that young males from 18 to 39 refrain from taking the COVID Vaccine. Denmark and Sweden recently halted vaccines for healthy children. The social media giant decided they knew more about medicine than Dr. Ladapo and took his tweet down...Twitter later allowed the tweet after the uproar.