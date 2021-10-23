Twitter Censors Official Account of Rep. Jim Banks for Tweet About Rachel Levine | 23 Oct 2021 | Twitter has censored the official account of Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) for referring to Rachel Levine as "a man." Levine, who is the assistant secretary for Health & Human Services (HHS), was recently sworn in as a four-star admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. The tweet, which got the congressman locked out of the account, read that "The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man." The congressman has taken to tweeting from his personal account.