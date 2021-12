Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down --Twitter shares have fallen nearly 10% this year trailing the S&P's 23% rise | 30 Nov 2021 | Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will officially step down from his role, effective immediately. Dorsey co-founded Twitter with Evan Williams, Biz Stone and Noah Glass back in 2006 and served as CEO until 2008. Dorsey will be replaced by Twitter chief technology officer Parag Agrawal, who has been unanimously appointed by the social media giant's board.