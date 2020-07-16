Twitter detected 'coordinated social engineering attack' after high-profile hacks, company says --Twitter support said it would only restore access to compromised accounts when the company is certain it can be done securely | 16 July 2020 | After dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked Wednesday, the company said it had detected a "coordinated social engineering attack." "We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools," Twitter support wrote in a statement. The hacks included Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Mike Bloomberg, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. "We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf," Twitter said.