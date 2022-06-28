CLG in the news: Twitter dismisses Clarence Thomas threat but censors peer-reviewed study on COVID vax and fertility --Yahoo allegedly throttling ex-NYU professor's conservative email newsletter By Greg Piper | 28 June 2022 | Sharing a peer-reviewed study on temporary [male fertility] reduction from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine violates Twitter policies. The social media company isn't as sure about pledging to assassinate the Supreme Court's lone black conservative, however... The Center Square collected several threats against Thomas and related tweets that arguably violate Twitter rules, including calls by verified users to burn down the Supreme Court building, while noting "several" had been taken down and "some have not." ...Retired New York University professor Michael Rectenwald said Facebook suspended him for "clearly criticizing" a screenshot of a threat against Justice Thomas that he posted. Rectenwald's Citizens for Legitimate Government notified email newsletter subscribers Wednesday that they must now visit its website for links to its news sources. CLG's web host determined that "certain Yahoo sub-domains" were "permanently" delaying delivery due to some of those linked sources in its news summaries. Editor-in-chief Lori Price shared her messages with tech support with Just the News.