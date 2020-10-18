Twitter employees openly rip Trump, praise Biden: 'Trump must be defeated' --One Twitter engineering manager said Trump should 'die in a fire' in a January 2017 tweet. A year later, he rang in the new year by saying 'Happy 2018! Donald Trump is dead!' | 17 Oct 2020 | Twitter's senior executives have a long history of anti-Trump hatred, a Post review of dozens of accounts of top employees found. The venom, vitriol and, in some cases, vows to help Joe Biden across the finish line in next month's presidential election continue to live online as the company earlier this week decided to censor The New York Post's revelations about Hunter Biden's emails to a consultant for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. "GET HIM OUT," posted a senior site reliability engineer on Aug. 18. "What a f–king baboon." One manager with almost nine years on the job said he was quite keen to watch Biden "crush [President Trump] in the election" and that he hoped the president would "be utterly humiliated while also suffering greatly from #COVID19." In another post he fantasized about the president being put on a ventilator. He calls Trump "a f–king idiot" and the voters who elected him -- "hysterically f–king stupid people." At the same time the employee has been a consistent cheerleader of his company's efforts to rein in the president on the platform and curb the spread of "misinformation... One Twitter engineering manager said Trump should "die in a fire" in a January 2017 tweet. A year later, he rang in the new year by saying "Happy 2018! Donald Trump is dead!" None of these comments have ever been flagged by Twitter or been subject to any other form of official sanction, even as the social-media giant dishes out discipline to others for sharing legitimate news stories that might hurt Biden.