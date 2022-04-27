Twitter employees still flooding Democrats with 99 percent of their donations for midterm elections | 27 April 2022 | Twitter employees are maintaining their torrid pace of 99 percent of their political donations pouring into Democratic campaigns and committees for the midterm elections, filings show. The partisan skew of Twitter employees' donations illustrates the uphill battle facing Elon Musk, who has pledged to make the company "politically neutral" in order to maintain trust. Individuals employed by the social media giant have disbursed 1225 donations through ActBlue, the Democrats' central fundraising platform, totaling $72,296, Federal Election Commission records show. Meanwhile, just ten donations from Twitter employees were pushed through WinRed, the Republicans' fundraising platform, for $505 through the end of March, according to the filings.