'Twitter Files, Part 4' details how platform changed policy specifically to ban 'Trump alone' --Thread details process Twitter execs took to make "case for a permanent ban" with "no concern for the free speech or democracy implications." | 9 Dec 2022 | The fourth entry in the ongoing "Twitter Files" series of explosive revelations dropped on Saturday night, with part four in the series focusing on the removal of Donald Trump from the popular social media platform in early 2021. The latest thread, published by writer Michael Shellenberger, details the process "Twitter executives" took as they were "build[ing] the case for a permanent ban" against the former Republican president. "On Jan 7 [2021]," Shellenberger wrote, Twitter executives "create[d] justifications to ban Trump ... [sought] a change of policy for Trump alone, distinct from other political leaders" and "...express[ed] no concern for the free speech or democracy implications of a ban."