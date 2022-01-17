Twitter locked out January 6th defense lawyer, gave no reason --The reason for the ban was literally left blank. | 17 Jan 2022 | Twitter locked the account of Marina Medvin, a lawyer representing January 6 defendants. The platform did not provide a reason for the suspension. The suspension was announced on Twitter by conservative commentator Jack Posobiec. According to the screenshots he shared, Medvin's account was suspended for violating Twitter rules. But the platform did not specify what rules she violated. The space where Twitter specifies what rules a user has violated was blank.